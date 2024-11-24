Seldon Capital LP Sells 96,282 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Seldon Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,282 shares during the quarter. Seldon Capital LP's holdings in Vista Energy were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vista Energy in the third quarter worth $26,777,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,562,000 after buying an additional 302,138 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,307,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 226,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at about $5,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company's stock.

NYSE:VIST opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.78. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

VIST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.80.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

