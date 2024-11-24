Seldon Capital LP Takes $5.39 Million Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 417,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000. TaskUs comprises about 3.0% of Seldon Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Seldon Capital LP owned 0.47% of TaskUs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TASK. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 669,579 shares of the company's stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares during the period. Dalton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TaskUs by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 636,458 shares of the company's stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TaskUs by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 396,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.43.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

