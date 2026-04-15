Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,103,241 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session's volume of 1,756,157 shares.The stock last traded at $16.3850 and had previously closed at $16.38.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Select Medical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Select Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark lowered Select Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Select Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.63.

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Select Medical Trading Up 0.0%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Select Medical had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Select Medical's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Select Medical declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 49.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,331 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beartown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,970,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 63,307 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 138,229 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 110,257 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

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