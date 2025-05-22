Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Semler Scientific Trading Up 1.3%

SMLR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.48. 1,426,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,823. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.33. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $81.56.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 72.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 161.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company's stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

