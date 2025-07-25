Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Trading Down 6.3% - Time to Sell?

Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR - Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $36.43. Approximately 60,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 696,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Semler Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Semler Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 60.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 112.0% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 100,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company's stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 24.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,418 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 47.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company's stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

