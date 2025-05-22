Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Shares Up 9.6% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY - Get Free Report) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.55 million for the quarter. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.80%.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts.

