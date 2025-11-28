Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASAIY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $9.14. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 5,994 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Zacks Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 2.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

