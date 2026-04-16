Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%.The firm had revenue of $917.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,889 shares of company stock worth $280,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 107.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217,418 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 505,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 55,045 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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