Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Sensata Technologies from an "outperform" rating to an "inline" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $25.23 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company's revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

