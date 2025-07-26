Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Posts Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sensient Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.230 EPS.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $113.54. 990,794 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.56. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The business's 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sensient Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $758,445.70. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 60,807 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 27,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sensient Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sensient Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Sensient Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here