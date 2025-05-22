Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRTS

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

SRTS stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 15,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.30. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 12.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 50.0% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company's stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sensus Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sensus Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Sensus Healthcare currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here