Senvest Management LLC Buys 475,530 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 475,530 shares during the quarter. Criteo comprises about 4.1% of Senvest Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 5.17% of Criteo worth $116,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,395 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $220,945.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,723,958.80. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,917. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRTO. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Criteo in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.67.

Criteo Price Performance

Criteo stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

