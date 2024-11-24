Senvest Management LLC Buys Shares of 559,692 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 559,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $58,046,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 2.0% of Senvest Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.05% of Micron Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an "outperform" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. China Renaissance started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

MU stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 150.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here