Senvest Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL - Free Report) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,811 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,850,437 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 8.17% of American Well worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in American Well by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the company's stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of American Well by 1,418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 103,457 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96,644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Well by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 124,441 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 7,673.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 181,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,096 shares of the company's stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 190,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company's stock.

AMWL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 5,177 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $40,742.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $889,247.04. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 7,266 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $57,183.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,772.49. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,640 shares of company stock valued at $173,939. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMWL stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

