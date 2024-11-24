Senvest Management LLC Has $139.17 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Senvest Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,893,966 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,797 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises approximately 4.9% of Senvest Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 5.40% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $139,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 128.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 652 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,881.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason P. Marino acquired 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,093,719. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $108.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.72.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

