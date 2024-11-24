Senvest Management LLC Has $68.30 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,529 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Senvest Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 51,922 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 40,022 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 211,486 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $35,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,795 shares of company stock valued at $34,673,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $166.57 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day moving average is $171.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.40 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

