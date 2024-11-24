Senvest Management LLC Increases Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR - Free Report) by 994.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,806 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 584,085 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.41% of Coursera worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,655 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 475,496 shares of the company's stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 71,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,300 shares of the company's stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,512 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,090,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company's stock.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $7.11 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,885 shares of company stock worth $102,815. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

