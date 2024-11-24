Senvest Management LLC Increases Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE - Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,022 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 302,643 shares during the period. Lovesac accounts for about 0.9% of Senvest Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 6.06% of Lovesac worth $27,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Lovesac alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOVE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lovesac news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,663,200.78. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lovesac Stock Performance

LOVE opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $540.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.91.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $156.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lovesac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lovesac wasn't on the list.

While Lovesac currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here