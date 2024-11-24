Senvest Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 74.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $112,836,000 after acquiring an additional 408,105 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,655,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.5 %

APO opened at $167.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.53. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here