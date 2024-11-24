Senvest Management LLC Invests $22.31 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 518,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,306,000. Bank OZK accounts for about 0.8% of Senvest Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Bank OZK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank OZK alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 423.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. Bank OZK has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank OZK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank OZK wasn't on the list.

While Bank OZK currently has a "Reduce" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here