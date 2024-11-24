Senvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,610,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Capri by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Capri by 35.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Capri by 14.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Capri by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 1,580.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $51.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered Capri from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

