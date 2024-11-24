Senvest Management LLC Reduces Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,490 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 28,387 shares during the period. Axcelis Technologies makes up about 2.8% of Senvest Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.36% of Axcelis Technologies worth $80,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 167,235 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 281.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. Benchmark lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $167.33.

ACLS stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.20.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

