Senvest Management LLC Reduces Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,626 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. RH makes up 2.7% of Senvest Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of RH worth $77,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in RH by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company's stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 57.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of RH by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 454 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE:RH opened at $368.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 216.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.96. RH has a 52-week low of $212.43 and a 52-week high of $370.96.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The trade was a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $326.14.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

