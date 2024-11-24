Senvest Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858,829 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,085,772 shares during the quarter. Janus International Group comprises 1.4% of Senvest Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Janus International Group worth $39,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,453,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,554,000 after buying an additional 1,817,144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,278 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth about $44,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company's stock.

NYSE:JBI opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.92. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Janus International Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Janus International Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.25.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

