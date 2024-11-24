Senvest Management LLC Sells 2,364,986 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Senvest Management LLC lowered its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT - Free Report) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445,230 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,364,986 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems comprises 1.3% of Senvest Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Verint Systems worth $36,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $437,692.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,707.20. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,393,251.95. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verint Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verint Systems wasn't on the list.

While Verint Systems currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here