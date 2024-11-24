Senvest Management LLC Takes $37.22 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,217,000. CrowdStrike comprises 1.3% of Senvest Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.05% of CrowdStrike at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CrowdStrike alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company's stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.1 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $372.26 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $308.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.51, a PEG ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CrowdStrike, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CrowdStrike wasn't on the list.

While CrowdStrike currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here