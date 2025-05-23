Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 72.60 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.93), with a volume of 942960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.89).

Specifically, insider Christina McComb acquired 15,577 shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £9,969.28 ($13,381.58).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Up 5.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £168.33 million and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.33.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

The world's first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

