Serica Energy's (SQZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 230 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital's price objective points to a potential upside of 34.35% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Serica Energy from GBX 215 to GBX 240 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 207 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Serica Energy from GBX 190 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 215 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 220.33.

Shares of SQZ traded down GBX 2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 171.20. 1,737,021 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,405. Serica Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 112 and a twelve month high of GBX 223. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 196.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 174.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £668.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

