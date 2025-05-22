Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Get SRG alerts: Sign Up

Seritage Growth Properties Trading Down 0.7%

SRG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 14,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.38. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 618.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,765 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,903,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 366,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company's stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seritage Growth Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seritage Growth Properties wasn't on the list.

While Seritage Growth Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here