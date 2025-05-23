Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Down 2% - Here's Why

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $11.40. 3,108,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,755,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

SERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on Serve Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $648.63 million and a P/E ratio of -10.73.

In related news, CFO Brian Read sold 29,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $205,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,700,754. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $34,196.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,225,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,710,096.92. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,834 shares of company stock valued at $447,179. Insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Serve Robotics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

