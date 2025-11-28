Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Up 1.7% - What's Next?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.27. 1,835,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,053,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SERV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Singular Research raised Serve Robotics to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $764.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.80. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%.The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Evan Dunn sold 2,987 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $34,708.94. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 207,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,081.64. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Touraj Parang sold 6,100 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $65,514.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,344,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,445,203.34. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,845. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,840,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 616.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company's stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 584,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company's stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 560,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 521,945 shares during the period.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Recommended Stories

