ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,064.00 and last traded at $1,062.13, with a volume of 498875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,047.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $986.39.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $944.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $832.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.97, for a total transaction of $1,911,751.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,007,026.71. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,644 shares of company stock worth $19,381,744. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

