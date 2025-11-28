SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Up 7.2% - What's Next?

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.0050. Approximately 2,003,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 17,134,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SES. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of SES AI from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.00.

SES AI Trading Up 7.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $735.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.54.

SES AI (NYSE:SES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SES AI had a negative net margin of 490.03% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. SES AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES AI Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,253,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,243.40. This trade represents a 10.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SES AI by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,083,010 shares of the company's stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,945 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SES AI by 183.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,891,079 shares of the company's stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SES AI by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,895 shares of the company's stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 151,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SES AI by 2,314.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,003 shares of the company's stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,090,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company's stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

