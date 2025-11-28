Free Trial
SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Price Down 3.1% - Here's Why

November 29, 2025
SES logo with Computer and Technology background
Key Points

  • Shares fell 3.1% to $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday with only ~700 shares changing hands, a 73% drop from average volume, indicating thin trading on the pullback.
  • The company reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02) on $898.9 million of revenue, with a negative net margin of 5.27% but a positive return on equity of 4.97%; analysts forecast SES will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • SES has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a negative P/E (−18.74), solid liquidity (quick and current ratios ~2.3) and moderate leverage (debt-to-equity 1.67), reflecting mixed valuation and balance-sheet metrics.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SES.

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF - Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

SES Stock Up 11.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.The business had revenue of $898.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ses S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

Search Headlines