SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes $836,000 Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,119,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,678,000 after buying an additional 167,986 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 215,764 shares of the company's stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 864,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 252,399 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 482,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 58,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $855,288.07. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Permian Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.93.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

