Severfield (LON:SFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
Severfield logo with Industrials background

Key Points

  • Severfield reported a quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.43%.
  • The company has a market capitalization of £93.45 million and a low P/E ratio of 6.10, indicating potentially undervalued stock.
  • Severfield's stock has experienced a 52-week range, with a low of GBX 18.30 ($0.25) and a high of GBX 89.80 ($1.21).
Severfield (LON:SFR - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.30 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Severfield had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Severfield Stock Performance

Severfield stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £93.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.26. Severfield has a 52 week low of GBX 18.30 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.80 ($1.21).

Severfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service. We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices. We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service. Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Search Headlines