Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Up 5% - Time to Buy?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $147.81. 354,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,011,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.72.

SEZL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sezzle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $136.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 9.16.

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $406,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 254,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,376,360. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $921,421.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,312,664.92. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,092 shares of company stock valued at $43,533,756. 49.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 3,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sezzle by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 407 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

