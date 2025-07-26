SGS (SGSOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter.

SGS Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. SGS has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGSOY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded SGS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SGS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded SGS to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

