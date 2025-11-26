Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Insider Stephanie Ann Sentell Sells 1,100 Shares

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $93,654.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $843,481.98. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.59. 1,575,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Shake Shack, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.The company had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $363.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company's stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company's stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,925 shares of the company's stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company's stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.52.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

