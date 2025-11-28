Free Trial
Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

November 29, 2025
Shanghai Electric Group logo with Industrials background
Key Points

  • Gapped down: Shares opened and last traded at $9.85, down from a prior close of $10.15, on light volume of 404 shares.
  • The stock sits below its 50‑day simple moving average of $11.20 but above its 200‑day SMA of $8.84, suggesting short‑term weakness with potential longer‑term support.
  • Business profile: Shanghai Electric Group supplies industrial green intelligent system solutions across Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment and Integration Services, including nuclear, wind, energy storage, coal- and gas-fired generation equipment and power‑grid solutions.
Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $9.85. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands.

Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

About Shanghai Electric Group

Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.

Recommended Stories

