Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Trading volume surged 111% to 12,372 shares on Friday (from 5,870), with the stock last trading at $1.2850 versus a prior close of $1.2220.
  • EPS beat but revenue missed; analysts unchanged: Sharp reported $0.04 EPS vs $0.02 expected while revenue was $3.12B vs $3.29B estimate, and Zacks recently set a "Hold" rating contributing to a consensus Hold.
  • Key financials: Market cap ≈ $3.2B, P/E 8.2, low liquidity (quick ratio 0.61, current ratio 0.85), minimal leverage (debt/equity 0.06) and ROE 20.9%.
Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session's volume of 5,870 shares.The stock last traded at $1.2850 and had previously closed at $1.2220.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Sharp to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Sharp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sharp had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 2.95%.The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

