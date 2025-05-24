Sheila Colwill Sells 10,000 Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sheila Colwill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.86, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00.

Sheila Colwill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Sheila Colwill sold 26,950 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total transaction of C$98,637.00.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

TSE:III traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$4.23. 108,492 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$694.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. Imperial Metals Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.70 and a 52 week high of C$4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.45.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

