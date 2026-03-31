Shell (LON:SHEL) Earns "Buy" Rating from Barclays

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 2,850 price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,066.67.

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Shell Trading Up 0.8%

LON SHEL traded up GBX 29.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,583. 10,380,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,068,009. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,269.92 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,591.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,044.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,847.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shell

In related news, insider Wael Sawan bought 23,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £722,037.80. Also, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 15,841 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £476,972.51. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shell

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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