Sherritt International (TSE:S) Trading Up 3.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Sherritt International logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Share jump: Sherritt's stock rose 3.6% to C$0.15 in midday trading, with 128,352 shares traded—about 47% below its average session volume.
  • Weak fundamentals: The company reported quarterly EPS of C($0.04), a negative net margin of 86% and negative ROE of 20.46%, though analysts forecast a small positive EPS for the year.
  • Business profile & balance sheet: Sherritt is a nickel and cobalt miner/refiner with operations in Canada, Cuba and North America, a market cap of C$74.44 million and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.
  MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 128,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 241,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$74.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Sherritt International (TSE:S - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.70 million for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0576923 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

