Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.84%.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. 288,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,446. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

