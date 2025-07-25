Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.98, but opened at $15.35. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 41,766 shares changing hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

