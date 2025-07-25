Free Trial
Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Key Points

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. shares experienced a significant drop, opening at $15.35, down from a previous close of $15.98, and last traded at $15.25.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion and reported a PE ratio of 17.43 with a beta of 1.32.
  • In its latest earnings release, Shin-Etsu Chemical reported $0.22 earnings per share, exceeding analysts' expectations of $0.21, with revenues totaling $4.35 billion.
  • Analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will achieve an earnings per share of 0.86 for the current fiscal year.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.98, but opened at $15.35. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 41,766 shares changing hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

