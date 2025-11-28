Free Trial
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down from $8.80 to an open of $8.54 and last traded at $8.5250 on light volume (16,131 shares), trading roughly at its 50‑day ($8.43) and 200‑day ($8.50) moving averages.
  • The company beat EPS estimates with $0.18 reported vs. $0.16 expected while revenue narrowly missed forecasts; profitability remains high (net margin 39.53%, ROE 12.25%) and analysts forecast ~0.66 EPS for the year.
  • Fundamentals show strong liquidity and very low leverage (quick ratio 6.13, current ratio 6.63, debt-to-equity 0.01) with a $14.51 billion market cap and a P/E of 13.33.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.54. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR shares last traded at $8.5250, with a volume of 16,131 shares changing hands.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.20.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $742.35 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

