Shipping Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 25th

Shopify, Blackstone, United Parcel Service, Carrier Global, and Etsy are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own and operate merchant vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers and oil tankers—used to transport goods across the world’s oceans. Their performance is largely driven by global trade volumes and freight rates, as well as factors like fleet capacity, fuel costs and geopolitical developments. Investors in shipping stocks often monitor charter rates, orderbooks and shipping cycles to gauge future profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.43. 5,773,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,459,608. The stock has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company's fifty day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.96. 3,592,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,718. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.59. 5,439,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.51.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

CARR traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,292,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,044. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

ETSY traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,815,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,501. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

