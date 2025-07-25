Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $16.11. Shiseido shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands.

Shiseido Stock Down 3.5%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06. Shiseido had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shiseido Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

