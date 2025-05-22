Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $3.90. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 2,130,325 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 5.4%

The firm has a market cap of $743.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

